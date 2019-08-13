LORETTO – One employee was injured and three vehicles were destroyed Tuesday morning when fire broke out at a Loretto business.
Employees at Loretto Service Center were working on vehicles inside the 122 St. Mary St. business when a welder apparently sparked a a blaze, Loretto Volunteer Fire Company Chief Scott Eckenrode said.
The fire was reported at 11:44 a.m., Cambria County 911 said in its media report.
“When we arrived on scene, we had very heavy fire coming out of the back of the building,” Eckenrode said.
Quick response by volunteer firefighters from several communities limited damage to the main building, he said.
“It took us about 20 minutes to contain the fire,” he said, adding that crews remained at the business to help clean up and extinguish all hot spots.
“There was minimal damage to the building,” Eckenrode said. “Things worked out. I expect they will be open again in a few days.”
Loretto firefighters were assisted by volunteers and equipment from Cresson, Dauntless, Portage and Gallitzin fire companies.
One employee was treated for burn injuries and transported to UPMC Altoona by Cambria Alliance EMS. Eckenrode said he had no information about the victim’s condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.