SOMERSET, Pa. – The American Red Cross was assisting a woman displaced by a fire on Monday that destroyed a house in Lincoln Township.
Sipesville fire Chief Jim Livingston said crews arrived at the 400 block of Northfork Road just after 10:30 a.m. to find flames pouring from just about every window of the home.
The farmhouse’s second floor collapsed into the main living area, he added.
“We were there within 10 minutes of the call, but it had a heck of a head start on us,” said Livingston.
The lone occupant was able to escape the home on her own, but several pets were apparently killed by the fire, he said.
Livingston said the woman was taken by family to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
Sipesville, Somerset, Bakersville, Stoystown, Acosta, Boswell and Jennerstown fire departments responded, along with Ligonier in Westmoreland County, 911 officials wrote in a release to media. A state police fire marshal was investigating.
