FRIEDENS, Pa. – A home on Stouffer Hill Road in Friedens sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday, but no one was injured in the blaze, fire officials said.
Friedens fire Chief Jason Griffith said the fire appeared to have started on the exterior and traveled up the home into a hard-to-access attic.
It spread from there, causing damage throughout the home, he said.
“We attacked it from the inside as best we could, and had to use a ladder truck and open up the roof to knock (the fire) down,” he said.
The fire wasn’t viewed as suspicious, but a state police fire marshal was contacted to determine the cause, Griffith said.
He said the home is likely a total loss.
Friedens and neighboring departments spent more than four hours at the scene, according to Griffith.
