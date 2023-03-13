JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An early morning fire on Monday destroyed a duplex house on the 200 block of David Street in Dale Borough.
"It was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen," Dale fire Chief Lake Dorn said.
The blaze began around 5 a.m. and was reported as a working fire when crews arrived on scene.
Dorn said battling the flames was a challenge because not only was the fire in the walls, but it spread to the second unit and the attic of the structure.
The fire was advanced to a three-alarm blaze.
Dorn said he wanted to make sure there was enough manpower available.
Both units were occupied when the fire started, but all got out safely.
Dorn said one person who was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown has been released.
The fire chief didn't give specifics, but said there were multiple animal casualties.
Additionally, there was damage to a building next to the house.
Dorn described the involved structure as a total loss.
Dale, Johnstown, Oakland, Cover Hill, Richland, Westmont and Southmont fire companies responded to the scene along with 7th Ward and Hilltop EMS and the Conemaugh DART team.
