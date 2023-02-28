EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Police Chief Terry Wyland gave an update during Ebensburg Borough Council's Monday meeting on a Feb. 23 stabbing in the borough.
Wyland described the incident in the parking lot of an Ebensburg retirement community as a non-targeted attack.
Ebensburg police charged Victor Lee Kealey, 41, of Saltsburg, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Wyland said that drugs were involved in the incident and that the woman was stabbed after she was approached when Kealey’s car would not start.
“That poor lady had nothing to do with it,” he said, adding that she is now out of the hospital and that Kealey remains in Cambria County Prison.
“We're very thankful for that isolated incident, that we don't have a problem down there, and just people are concerned, as they should be,” Wyland said. "It’s just one of those things that we can't control. We did take care of it as well as we could."
