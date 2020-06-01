BLAIRSVILLE – Chestnut Ridge Golf LP, owner of Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort in Blairsville, has announced that the property is for sale and will be auctioned on July 25.
Tom’s Run, one of two 18-hole courses on the property, hosts the PIAA West Regional golf tournament.
Tom and Jim Usher bought the course in 2008 and seek to simplify their investments and put the course in the hands of new ownership that they’re confident can realize significant growth potential through aggressive marketing and more “hands-on” management.
“More ownership presence would help build customer relationships and provide an improved attention to the daily details of providing an exceptional customer experience. We also believe there is an opportunity to market the course more effectively, starting with our existing customers,” Tom Usher said in a statement.
“We have prided ourselves on making yearly investment back into the course, so there is minimal need for investment as the course presently exists. We do believe, however, that smart investment in improvements may lead to much higher revenue.”
The Ushers have retained the services of Hostetter Auctioneers, of Beaver Falls, and Golf Property Analysts, of Philadelphia, to market the property, saying “GPA is one of the leading golf property firms in the country and recommended the auction route.
Hostetter is a leading regional auction and real estate firm.”
“We believe their combined expertise will prove valuable in both marketing the course as well as assisting potential buyers in obtaining financing and developing a positioning strategy for the course,” Tom Usher said.
The course is being marketed nationally, although it is believed that the course will be more attractive to a local or regional buyer, and it is with the benefit of GPA’s vast network of golf industry contacts and Hostetter’s strong presence in western Pennsylvania.
The Ushers hope to have identified a new owner in time for the 2021 season. They plan to encourage whomever buys the club to retain the existing staff, which they say is critical to preserving the Chestnut Ridge “brand” and reputation.
