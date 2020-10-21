A Cherry Tree man faces drug charges, accused of having Ecstacy and other drugs in his possession after getting pulled over during a traffic stop in White Township.
State police in Indiana said John J. Styslinger, 51, was stopped after he failed to stop for a red light before turning onto Plaza Road.
After brass knuckles were spotted inside a passenger door, a search of the vehicle was conducted, state police said. A black metal “concealment” box was allegedly found containing a crystal-like substance, 23 buprenorphine tablets and 11 Ecstacy pills, prompting police to charge Styslinger.
He was remanded to jail after failing to post $50,000 bail, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.