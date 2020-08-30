EBENSBURG – Almost $9,000 was raised for the Cambria Volunteer Fire Association’s training facility during this year’s Chernisky Classic, according to Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, who organized the race.
Chernisky presented a check for $8,833.75, representing 100% of the proceeds from the event, to fire school officials on Aug. 22 during the fire association’s 2020 convention, held at the Conemaugh Independence Fire Company’s station in East Conemaugh.
The 5- or 10-kilometer race was held on July 11. The 238 participants headed out from and back to the Ebensburg trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail, located near the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.