Pennsylvania Resource Council will hold a household chemical collection day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1 in the parking lot at Concurrent Technologies Corp., 128 Industrial Park Road, Richland Township.
A flat fee of $20 per vehicle will include disposal of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals.
Oversized loads will be subject to additional charges at the discretion of on-site staff.
Participants also will pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.
Advanced registration is required at www.prc.org/HHWregistration.
