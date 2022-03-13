JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A regional cheer competition pumped up businesses in downtown Johnstown.
The Varsity Encore Cheerleading Championships were held Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown. An estimated 2,500 spectators attended the competitions, many staying in the area’s hotels and supporting the area’s restaurants and shops.
Participating in the competition’s final rounds Sunday were 56 teams and 760 athletes from as close as Cambria County and as far away as Pittsburgh, Ohio and West Virginia. Six additional teams competed the previous day.
Brittany Blosser, of West Virginia, arrived in Johnstown on Friday for the competition and stayed at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown. Two of her daughters, ages 8 and 10, competed.
“We found a restaurant, Craft,” she said, referring to Craft Modern Kitchen, which opened in December on Franklin Street. “It’s amazing.”
“And we also ate at Scott’s by Dam,” she said. “The tacos were enormous.”
The economic impact of the weekend visitors was a driving factor for hosting the competition, said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager for 1st Summit Arena.
“It’s a great honor for us to be part of an economic benefit like this for everybody,” Mearns said. “We take it seriously at the arena to have events like this for the community and events that support our businesses.”
Varsity Encore officials said that the annual event is normally held at a venue in California, Pennsylvania, but those plans were canceled days before the competition this year.
“1st Summit was able to book us a week out,” Varsity Encore event coordinator Justin Mizen said. “This is the first time this event has been in Johnstown. We’ve been raving about Johnstown and this arena since we arrived.”
Mizen, of Indianapolis, Indiana, said Johnstown’s small-town feel reminds him of his hometown. He and other staff of Varsity Encore spent an hour and a half at George’s Song Shop, America’s oldest record store, at 128 Market St, he said.
“We found all the shops, pizza places – we were stunned by stuff here and how friendly it was,” he said. “It was like a TV shows with an old-town feel and everybody knows everybody and talks to each other, whether it’s a quick pass by or yelling to someone across the street.”
Mizen said the competition will return to Johnstown.
“We definitely will be here next year,” he said. “We signed a two-year contract with 1st Summit Arena, and in our post-event meetings, we will recommend coming back multiple times.”
