A Johnstown-area man was arrested Saturday after a reported home break-in turned into a chase that led to several damaged vehicles and an attempted escape into the Conemaugh River.
A Johnstown police officer discharged his weapon – a matter being investigated by the Pennsylvania state police, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.
Neugebauer said 29-year-old Jaymir Khali Hall-Huger was apprehended after he jumped into the river after the chase began on the 500 block of Woodvale Avenue.
Police were notified just before 11 a.m. of the incident, which was reported as a "forced entry involving a firearm," the district attorney said.
Hall-Huger was taken into custody following a vehicle and foot pursuit, which included several parked vehicles being damaged, and the vehicle driven by the defendant becoming stuck on railroad tracks, Neugebauer said.
No one was wounded by the gunshot but Neugebauer said the discharge of a weapon in the case was referred to state police to review in following standard protocol.
State police also filed charges against Hall-Huger – including burglary, criminal trespass, fleeing or attempting to elude as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. Simple assault and vehicle code violations were also filed.
With state police investigating the incident, Johnstown Police have assigned the officer to administrative duty to await the results of the investigation involving the use of a weapon in the case, Neugebauer said.
