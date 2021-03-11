HYNDMAN – A HOPE for Hyndman Charter School teacher is currently in the Bedford County Jail, accused of sexual contact with one of his sixth-grade students.
Robert L. Sines, 46, of Buffalo Mills, reportedly touched one of his female students “inappropriately for sexual gratification,” a Pennsylvania State Police report said.
He’s also accused of sending sexual emails to the 12-year-old victim.
Authorities were alerted to the situation Monday, and an investigation was launched.
Sines has been charged with sexual contact with a student, indecent assault of a person 13 years of age or younger, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, court documents show.
His preliminary arraignment was Thursday in front of District Judge Tonya Osman, and bail was set at $150,000.
A preliminary hearing before Osman has been scheduled for March 24 at the Bedford County Courthouse.
Any other victims or anyone with more information is asked to contact the state police Bedford barracks by calling 814-623-6133.
Trooper Cynthia Pace is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.