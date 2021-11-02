After eight years in the Feeder Canal Building in downtown Johnstown, the Salvation Army Dental Center is moving to a new location in Upper Yoder Township.
The new location at 670 Goucher St., near the Hiram G. Andrews Center, continues to offer low-cost dental care to individuals and families in need, the Salvation Army said in a press release.
Capt. Ted Tressler, western Pennsylvania divisional secretary for property, said the new location is ideal because it formerly operated as a dental office.
“This move allows us to offer our services seamlessly and allows us to minimize any disruptions to care that may typically occur during a move of this kind,” Tressler said. “We are thrilled to continue to offer the reliable, low-cost dental services we have always offered to the Johnstown community.”
The full-service dental clinic is expected to be open by mid-November.
It will provide care to families and individuals in need.
Through the Salvation Army’s Indigent Care Fund, its dentist is able to provide low- to no-cost diagnostic and restorative care for low-income, uninsured patients.
More information and appointments are available by calling 814-262-8500.
