JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A charity softball tournament that has raised more than $22,000 in memory of a fallen firefighter will return this month.
West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company is hosting the Capt. Lee Adam Dill Memorial Charity Softball Tournament on Aug. 20 and 21.
This year, nine teams will each raise money for their chosen charities, said Brian Dill, an event organizer and the late Lee Dill's brother.
The list includes:
ALS of Western Pennsylvania, Humane Society of Cambria County, Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers, the Easton Charles Foundation, NFCA Neurofibromatosis Clinic, Cuddles for Kids, Second Chance Fundraising, Just My Smile Inc. and West Taylor VFC.
The tournament started in 2019.
It runs for two days at Gibson Field in Tanneryville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Brian Dill said.
The fire department will serve breakfast – eggs, hash browns and breakfast sandwiches – as well as juice and coffee.
A basket raffle will also be offered both days with winners drawn at 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Organizers are seeking additional basket and monetary donations to support the fundraiser, he said.
Baskets can be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dill said.
