Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.