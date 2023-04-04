JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The local hockey community will come together to support one of its own when the James Miller Charity Game takes place on Friday.
Money raised through donations and a 50/50 raffle will help with medical costs that have arisen since Miller, a 14-year-old who plays for the Somerset Area Hockey Association and Johnstown Warriors, was recently diagnosed with NTRK1 rearranged spindle cell sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, in his back.
The game between the Johnstown Warriors coaches and Johnstown Generals, a team consisting of active duty military personnel and veterans, is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Miller will coach the Warriors.
“It’s amazing, unbelievable with the people, the support they give him,” said his father, Jim Miller. “It just means a lot to us as a family.”
Tyler Shumaker, the Somerset Area Hockey Association head coach, said, “It’s these little things that we can do just to show the support for James as he’s going through this battle with his family, making sure that he knows the hockey community has his back and we’re here for him, anything he needs.”
Other organizations are supporting the Millers, too.
On March 24, Miller and his teammates from the Warriors and Somerset association were special guests during the Johnstown Tomahawks game. Miller got to ride the Zamboni and meet former Pittsburgh Penguins forward and 2009 Stanley Cup champion Max Talbot.
The North Star School District – where Miller attends middle school – held a day in his honor.
A basket party fundraiser is scheduled to occur at the Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., on May 7, with doors opening at noon and ticket drawings starting at 3 p.m.
