Johnstown Walk of Hope recently delivered almost 10,000 daffodils throughout the area for its Daffodil Days, a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden of community members battling cancer.
The fundraiser kicked off the 2021 Johnstown Walk of Hope event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
“The response for daffodils surpassed our expectations,” said Marlene Singer, Johnstown Walk of Hope coordinator. “It also helped to get the word out about what Johnstown Walk of Hope is and what we do. We’re proud that our donations stay local, and we’re looking forward to the actual walk.”
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 walk was canceled, but online donations raised over $32,000.
Funds raised go to patients in treatment at UPMC Hillman and Conemaugh Cancer Center, as well as to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center’s Pink Ribbon Care Fund. In addition, a portion of donations support families of children who are in treatment out of town through the Children Are Precious Fund.
Jen Pavelko, with Conemaugh Cancer Center, said it doesn’t take long to get behind in household or medical bills when you’re in treatment.
“Since joining Johnstown Walk of Hope, we’ve processed about 100 requests for assistance, covering bills for medications, treatment charges and they even paid for a lift chair for a patient to be able to stay his home,” she said. “Our Conemaugh Cancer Crusader team raises money all year long, and we appreciate the work of other teams who donate to our patients as well.”
Singer said, with some of the restrictions lifted, organizers felt comfortable moving forward with this year’s walk.
“As an outdoor event and the size of Trojan Stadium, we feel it will be a safe environment, and people are more than ready to get outdoors to walk for a good cause,” she said.
Fundraising will continue until the June walk with individuals and teams raising money.
Online donations are being accepted through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies at give.cfalleghenies.org/campaign/2021-johnstown-walk-of-hope/c326638.
For more information, visit johnstownwalkofhope.com.
