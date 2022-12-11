JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two area organizations provided a helping hand on Sunday to improve the holiday season for local families.
At YWCA Greater Johnstown in the city’s Kernville section, Cuddles For Kids hosted a Christmas shop complete with a ham for each household, toys, stocking stuffers and cold-weather gear, while L&D Academy on Washington Street downtown supplied children with free haircuts, clothes, pictures with Santa Claus and a hot meal.
“We just wanted to give back,” L&D Academy part-owner Dave Jurcic said.
Robin Hagins, CFK executive director, agreed.
“We were trying to do more directed community outreach,” she said.
Johnstown resident Destiny Harris was thankful for the assistance during such a busy time of the year. She has six children and the holidays aren’t easy for the single mother. All her worries were wiped away on Sunday because she was able to get everything she needed to make the season special for her family at the YWCA.
“I’m forever grateful,” Harris said. “It helped so much.”
Her family was one of nearly 40 invited from Greater Johnstown, Ferndale Area and Windber Area school districts to take part in the holiday shop.
Camden Jefferson, Harris’ son, said his favorite part of the event was getting to wrap the presents.
The interior of the YWCA was transformed into a Christmas store with everything from a gift-wrapping station to several tables with gifts. As families walked in, they were provided with “tickets” for the goods and given free reign to explore.
Children darted from one display to the next, asking questions and picking from the piles of loot. Hagins described it as “sheer chaos in the best kind of way.”
“It’s been pretty special,” she said.
The organization was able to help more than 100 area children have a wonderful Christmas. Hagins said she couldn’t be more pleased with how it turned out.
Volunteer Amy Bafile said being part of the holiday happening was a special opportunity.
“It’s great for the community and it’s great for the kids,” she said.
Any leftovers are being given to Victim Services Inc. and Beginnings Inc. For more information or to donate, visit cuddlesforkids.net.
At L&D Academy, parents waited patiently in line for their children’s turn to get a haircut, while others visited the tables in the back with winter coats and more still took part in the free meal.
“It’s awesome,” mother Samantha Snyder said. She looked on with a smile as her son, William Wright, 9, got a haircut.
Damian Tingstrom, who brought his two sons to the shop, was also pleased with the service.
“The boys needed haircuts, and money’s tight around the holidays,” he said.
This is the second year the academy has offered the free event, but the first time at the Washington Street location, which officially opened a few weeks ago. It was previously located in Geistown.
It was barber Logan Boyd’s idea to host the event.
“I just thought it’d be a cool thing for us to give back during the holidays,” he said.
Boyd noted that the happening provides good practice for the students, works as a great promotion for the academy and most importantly, it helps people. Seeing the shop full of people filled him with pride and joy.
Jurcic said he wants to utilize the new location to help the community and understands that right now the economy is tough for families.
“It just warms my heart that all these people came out,” L&D part-owner Lavona Smith said. She added that she’s new to the area and becoming part of the community is important to her.
