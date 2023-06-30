EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County judge has dismissed charges in one of two cases against a former Westmont Hilltop School District music teacher on Thursday.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III issued an order dated Thursday granting a motion by the commonwealth to dismiss all charges against Shawn Edward Miller, 54, without prejudice.
During a hearing on Thursday, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer told the court that “certain evidentiary issues have arisen” that put the commonwealth in a place from which they didn’t believe they could move forward with the charges in this case, according to court transcripts.
Miller was set to face charges including rape of a victim younger than 13, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse at a nonjury trial on June 27 that was later canceled when the issues were discovered.
He was accused of raping a female student during his tenure as a music teacher at the old Westmont Hilltop Elementary School along Goucher Street.
A second case involving similar charges is still pending in Cambria County court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.