TIRE HILL – Charges are expected to be filed against a Conemaugh Township man accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a utility pole in the Davidsville area last week, authorities said.
The Tribune-Democrat is withholding the name of the 22-year-old suspect until the charges are filed.
Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said the man stole an F-150 pickup on Oct. 8 from the Davidsville area, crashed into a utility pole and overturned in the 600 block of Soap Hollow Road.
The suspect ran from the crash scene, Zangaglia said.
"Then we get a report of a home invasion along Soap Hollow Road," Zangaglia said.
A resident came down the stairs, surprising the suspect, who grabbed a pack of cigarettes and ran away, police say.
The homeowner chased the suspect for about 100 yards before returning home to call the police. A Johnstown police dog tracked the man but lost the scent in a swampy area, Zangaglia said.
He was described as a younger white male wearing a maroon-colored hoodie.
The description of the male involved in the home invasion fit the description of the operator fleeing the crash, he said.
The suspect also entered an abandoned trailer at Pine Crest Estates Mobile Home Park and left behind evidence that police said helped to identify him, authorities said.
The suspect also rifled through vehicles in the area, Zangaglia said.
Anyone with information on the crimes or who may have been a victim is asked to contact police at 288-1400 or 445-1525.
Zangaglia said police are searching for the owner of a bear rug that was found in the crashed vehicle. The owner of the truck says it's not his.
State police are processing the crashed vehicle, searching for finger prints and taking photographs.
The suspect faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and burglary.
