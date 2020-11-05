Criminal charges were withdrawn Thursday against a woman accused of spraying mace in another woman's face outside the Johnstown Housing Authority building, authorities said.
City police had charged Eleanor Washington-Thomas, 28, of Oakhurst Homes, on Sept. 30 with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Charges were withdrawn after the victim failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Washington-Thomas left the building and punched one of the windows. When a woman who was standing nearby told her to calm down, Washington-Thomas allegedly turned and punched her in the face and then sprayed mace in her eyes.
Johnstown Housing Authority officials knew the identify of the alleged attacker and provided police with a video of the incident.
Multiple workers said they experienced a burning sensation because Washington-Thomas sprayed the mace just outside of an open window. The victim was treated at the scene for face and eye injuries.
