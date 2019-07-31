A Johnstown woman has been charged with child endangering stemming and incident that happened in February where a 9-year-old boy allegedly threw a 5-month-old baby against the wall, authorities said.
City police Detective Chris Swartz charged Brandi Nicole Silich, 31, of Oakhurst Homes, on Friday with one felony count of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were contacted by Victim Services about a Facebook video.
Police said the video showed a 9-year-old boy throwing a 5-month-old child against a bedroom wall and onto the bed three times. After the third time, the “baby just laid on the pillow,” the complaint said.
Silich told police the incident happened in February while she was living at Coopersdale Homes and that she had left the children unattended while she showered.
Silich also told police she later became aware of the incident when she checked her cell phone and “noticed that she received a message from her security system of movement,” the complaint said.
Police said she took the infant to the hospital several days later. Cambria County Children and Youth Services removed the children from the apartment.
Silich was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.