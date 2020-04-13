Criminal charges have been dropped against a Southmont man in connection with a domestic incident that happened in December 2019.
The Cambria County District Attorney’s office withdrew charges of terroristic threats and reckless endangerment against John Lester Blough, 44, of State Street.
Blough had been accused of possessing a pistol during a dispute. West Hills Regional police said they recovered a 9mm pistol on a shelf inside the house.
“I was not going to shoot her,” Blough told police, according to a criminal complaint.
Charges were withdrawn on Jan. 22 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
