Criminal charges have been dropped against a Johnstown man, accused of firing multiple shots from a handgun on Cedar Street last month, authorities said.
The Cambria County District Attorney’s office withdrew charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and flight to avoid apprehension that were filed against Bryce Gibson, 20, of the 600 block of Pine Street.
According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, witnesses said they spotted two men wearing parkas in the area of Cedar Street on Dec. 27, when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds.
Witnesses said, as both men fled the scene, they heard one man say that he had been shot.
Police later identified Gibson by his parka as one of the men involved. Police had alleged that Gibson and two others were firing at each other. They found Gibson in the area of Messenger Street and he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a thumb injury.
Prosecutors withdrew the charges before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, after reviewing witness statements and video evidence.
“It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to proceed,” District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
The charges were withdrawn without prejudice, which means that charges could be re-filed should new evidence be discovered, he said.
Police continue searching for the handgun and other suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 814-472-2100 or use the Johnstown police tip line by texting the keyword “JPD” to 847411, followed by a space and their tip.
