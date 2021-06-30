A Franklin County man had charges dropped Tuesday in Cambria County court by Judge Tamara Bernstein after he was accused of assaulting a woman two times in a dorm room on the Mount Aloysius College campus in Cresson in August 2019, authorities said.
Joshua Lee Kohutiak, 20, of Chambersburg, had been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, harassment, theft and receiving stolen property.
It had been alleged that Kohutiak allegedly assaulted a woman inside a St. Joseph’s Hall dorm room on Aug. 27, 2019, during a dispute about a cellphone. At the time, the woman allegedly told police that Kohutiak grabbed her around the throat and then grabbed her by the hoodie and shoved her against the door. He allegedly went to the dining hall with the woman and her roommate after the alleged incident before assaulting her a second time and stealing a gold necklace.
According to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, charges were dropped due to the victim in the case wishing to withdraw the charges.
