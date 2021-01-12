Charges have been withdrawn against one of two men charged with smuggling contraband into SCI-Somerset in 2019.
Jerrick Mariney, 36, was charged being involved in an effort to smuggle prohibited items – such as phones and drugs – into the prison in August 2019.
But after questions about a search warrant’s legality prompted a county judge to suppress evidence in the case against the man, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas withdrew the charges Monday.
“You can’t prosecute a drug case without the drugs – and if I would’ve taken this to court and he was found not guilty, it would have been over,” Thomas said. “By withdrawing now, we have the opportunity to pursue it again.”
Mariney faced charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility, based on evidence found inside his Philadelphia apartment.
But in response to a suppression motion last year by his defense attorney Michael Kuhn, President Judge D. Gregory Geary found the search violated Mariney’s constitutional rights and ordered the evidence to be suppressed.
In an interview Tuesday, Kuhn said the investigator obtained the search warrant after illegally opening a mailbox and pulling out a letter that was “allegedly” addressed to his client, after two other searches at different properties were unsuccessful.
Kuhn said a video recording captured the moment, discrediting earlier accounts about how investigators obtained information necessary to link Mariney to the residence and obtain a search warrant.
“The Commonwealth’s agents didn’t follow the U.S. Constitution and violated my client’s civil rights,” he said, acknowledging it’s “very rare” for a Somerset County judge to suppress evidence in a criminal case.
In this instance, that meant the evidence seized through the improperly obtained warrant was not usable in court.
Thomas said he could have continued with the case, but he had to withdraw the charges after a Philadelphia detective involved did not testify at the suppression hearing because he was “quarantining for COVID-19.”
“We moved for a continuance, but it was denied,” he said.
If additional evidence is found to support the charges, they can be filed again, he added.
Another man charged in the smuggling operation, 38-year-old Frank Hyman, continues to face trial in the case.
