Criminal charges were withdrawn against Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki, 21, of Florida, who was accused of assaulting a woman at Coopersdale Homes housing complex.

Charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and possession of marijuana were withdrawn July 22 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

In a second case, charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and simple assault were withdrawn on July 21 before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Recommended for you