Criminal charges were withdrawn against Ibrahim Jutiar Hakki, 21, of Florida, who was accused of assaulting a woman at Coopersdale Homes housing complex.
Charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and possession of marijuana were withdrawn July 22 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
In a second case, charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and simple assault were withdrawn on July 21 before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.