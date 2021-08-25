EBENSBURG – Charges against a Schuylkill County man who was accused of sexually assaulting a female student in her dormitory room while he was a student at Hiram G. Andrews Center in Upper Yoder Township were dismissed Tuesday.
Charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault against Johnathan Franc Schwing, 21, were dismissed by Judge Patrick Kiniry on Tuesday.
Police said that in February, Schwing sent the victim a text message asking to meet her, and when the woman opened the door, Schwing allegedly forced his way into the room and assaulted her.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the alleged victim in the incident wanted the charges dropped as long as the defendant paid the fines and court costs in full and completed treatment. Both of those criteria had been met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.