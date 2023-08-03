EBENSBURG – Charges against a man accused of rape at a local fire hall were dismissed in Cambria County court on Thursday.
Charges against Timothy Fitz, 29, were dismissed in open court by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, after the victim failed to respond to calls from the Commonwealth.
He had been facing charges related to allegedly of raping a woman inside the Dale Borough Fire Co. building one day in October 2019.
• Also before Krumenacker on Thursday was Mbazulwane Ntando Gxuluwe.
Gxuluwe, 30, entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license. He faced similar charges in 2018.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
