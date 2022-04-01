EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at his ex-girlfriend and her two children had the charges against him dismissed in Cambria County court on the day a jury was set to be selected for the trial against him.
George Javelle Smith, 46, was originally set to enter a plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in December when he decided to pursue his right to a trial before a jury of his peers.
At the hearing, prosecutors said that Smith is “banking on witnesses not showing” to testify at the trial.
Smith then told Krumenacker that he knows he did not “aggravate assault anyone,” which is why he wants to take the case to trial.
On Thursday, the jury selection was set before Judge David T. Tulowitzki, but charges were then dismissed in open court as the victim decided not to pursue the case, according to the district attorney’s office.
Smith was arrested in August on a warrant issued after the Nov. 10, 2020, incident.
City police said they were called to a report of shots fired on that date in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Court, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint said that a woman told police that she allegedly saw Smith, her ex-boyfriend, enter through a sliding glass door.
He then allegedly started screaming, pulled a firearm from behind his back and placed it to her face, then forced her into the living room, knocked her to the floor, slapped her in the face and took her cellphone, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Smith, at some point, left the residence, and the woman locked the door. She said she then heard five to 10 shots.
Two children, ages 3 and 6, were inside the residence at the time.
Police reportedly found a stolen AR-15 rifle and shell casings on the sidewalk.
