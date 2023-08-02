EBENSBURG, Pa. – Charges against a Philadelphia man who was accused of assaulting a man in the parking lot of the Sheetz store in Johnstown’s Moxham section last year were dismissed in Cambria County court on Wednesday.
Judge Tamara R. Bernstein dismissed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension and tampering with evidence against Hyneith Ali Harmon, 30, who was set to appear before her for a non-jury trial Wednesday.
Bernstein dismissed the charges at the request of Harmon’s attorney, Kimberly Feist, after Assistant District Attorney Forrest B. Fordham III told the court that none of the commonwealth’s three witnesses – a former officer, the alleged victim and the custodian of the surveillance footage for Sheetz – were able to be reached.
He stated that the commonwealth was unable to proceed as it did not have the evidence to prove its case without the witnesses.
