EBENSBURG – Prosecutors have withdrawn charges against a Johnstown man arrested shortly after his release from prison earlier this year.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 42, was charged with one felony and two misdemeanor drug counts on Jan. 9 as the result of a search warrant executed at a Ferndale Avenue home.
Smith was paroled about two weeks prior following at least four years of incarceration for crimes related to two separate cases involving drugs and beating a fellow Cambria County Prison inmate in 2014, which authorities described as an act of witness intimidation.
Smith’s son, Lenoxx Newcomer, 19, and the teen’s mother, Lisa Newcomer, 40, were also arrested after the search warrant was executed.
Police said marijuana, two firearms, ammunition and numerous cell phones were found throughout the residence.
Prosecutors with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office recently filed a motion to consolidate the cases of Smith, Lisa Newcomer and Lenoxx Newcomer because all three cases resulted from the same search warrant.
During a hearing on the matter held Monday in front of President Judge Norman Krumenacker III, assistant district attorneys Forrest Fordham and Joseph Green moved to withdraw the charges against Smith and consolidate the cases against Lenoxx and Lisa Newcomer.
The charges against Smith were withdrawn without prejudice, Fordham said, which means prosecutors will reserve the right to refile them. Fordham said the charges against Smith were withdrawn “for strategic reasons” concerning trial.
Krumenacker agreed to merge the cases against Lisa and Lenoxx Newcomer. Jury selection is scheduled for Thursday.
Smith will return to prison for a criminal solicitation of first-degree murder charge filed earlier this month in relation to a still-unsolved 2015 homicide.
Based on a presentment issued by the 43rd Statewide Investigative Grand Jury, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed charges that accused Smith of ordering Carol Ashcom’s death from behind bars.
Ashcom, 30, a mother of two, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her Virginia Avenue home in Lower Yoder Township and her March 11, 2015,
death was ruled a homicide.
One of her two young sons was home at the time, police have said.
According to the grand jury’s presentment, Smith was the leader of a group identified as “The Prospect,” “UpTop” or “Topside,” and he often called members “The Mob,” “Lynch Mob” and “My Boys.”
Members of the alleged group included Smith’s sons and nephews, including Shakir Smith Jr., Shyheim Smith, Lenoxx Newcomer, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti and Jiavon Grandinetti. Others involved included the late Jarett “Chico” Smith, India Snyder, Lisa Newcomer and Rukiya Smith, the presentment says.
In mid-April 2014, the state attorney general’s office says Ashcom made three separate controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue home as a confidential informant.
The presentment says Smith suspected Ashcom was a confidential informant in a case that led to his arrest earlier that year and told others in letters and phone calls from the jail.
In letters seized by investigators, Smith allegedly “expressed his desire to have Ashcom killed, because of her cooperation with law enforcement was key to his charges,” the presentment said.
The presentment says Smith instructed his son, Shakir Smith Jr., to show his nephew, Mizzon “Los” Grandinetti, where Ashcom lived, in a letter postmarked two weeks before her death.
Despite the charge Friday against Smith, no one has yet been charged with Ashcom’s murder.
Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Ashcom case next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.