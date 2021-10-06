The local Chapel of Four Chaplains award ceremony and reception is scheduled to take place on Monday at Asiago's restaurant, located atop Inclined Plane hill.
Five recipients – Jack Babich, Eletha “Susie” Burgoon, Joe Dona, Martin Kuhar and Richard Mayer – will be recognized for their selflessness in supporting their community. The event was originally planned for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives.
The award pays tribute to four chaplains who gave up their life vests and comforted other people when the USAT Dorchester was sunk in frigid north Atlantic Ocean waters during World War II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.