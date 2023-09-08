JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Seven individuals who have made humanitarian contributions to their communities, while also assisting area veterans, will be honored with Chapel of Four Chaplains awards in October.
The national recognitions are given in memory of four chaplains who comforted the dying, wounded and scared – before losing their own lives – when the USAT Dorchester was torpedoed by a German U-boat and sank on Feb. 3, 1943, during World War II.
Veteran Community Initiatives announced this year’s local recipients during a press conference at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday. They will be formally recognized during a reception on Monday, Oct. 9 at Asiago’s restaurant, located on Inclined Plane hill.
“It’s absolutely amazing the pool of people we have in this community that do outstanding work for veterans, on behalf of veterans, working for veterans, working with veterans,” VCI President and CEO Tom Caulfield said. “We have so many. … They make a difference in this community.”
The honorees are:
• The Rev. Leo Arnone (Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award) is the pastor at St. Aloysius and St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic churches in Cresson. He spent 13 years as a U.S. Navy Reserve military chaplain with three deployments to the Middle East.
• William Cacciotti (Legion of Honor Award) spent 30 years in the active duty and reserve Army. He currently works as Greater Johnstown Senior High School’s principal.
“It’s been a nice balance between the two (military and education) where I’ve been able to cross over and bring more of this service attitude, selfless service to our students in the Greater Johnstown School District,” Cacciotti said.
• Michael Girvin (Legion of Honor Award), Veteran Community Initiatives’ 2021 Veteran of the Year, is a Pennsylvania Army National Guard member who served overseas deployments during the Global War on Terrorism. He also spends time educating local children about the military.
“It’s all about giving back to our younger generations to make this community and this nation great,” Girvin said.
• Ashley Gregorchik (Junior Legion of Honor Award), a Westmont Hilltop High School junior, earned an award during the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ Third Annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition for her piece titled “Patriot Salute.”
“I’m really honored,” Gregorchik said. “I can’t believe I would even be considered for this. I’m the first (local) junior to receive it. I’ve always felt really strongly about veterans since my grandfather is a veteran.”
• Matthew Johnson (Legion of Honor Award) works as vice president and general manager at Martin-Baker America, Inc., a prominent defense contracting company. He is involved with Johnstown Area Regional Industries, Boy Scouts of America and the Centennial Flag Committee.
“I’m more honored to be in the same class as the other folks that are being honored because I know some of the great things that they did in the community,” Johnson said. “It’s just really great to be considered along with them.”
• Tina Pelesky (Legion of Honor Award), who works at VCI, is involved in numerous local organizations, including Junior Achievement, United Way's loaned executive program, Cambria County Veterans Court and the annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day committee. Pelesky received the YWCA Greater Johnstown’s Tribute to Women Award for contributions in the nonprofit sector.
• Bob Symon (Legion of Honor Certificate of Appreciation) was a Korean War Army combat medic, who later helped feed families during the aftermath of the 1977 Johnstown Flood. He is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Johnstown’s Veterans Day event.
