Status of school districts

A list of area school districts and the status of health and safety plans necessary to reopen in the 2020-21 academic year.

Schools that have plans in place:

• Central Cambria School District

• Chestnut Ridge School District

• Conemaugh Valley School District

• Ferndale Area School District

• Forest Hills School District

• Greater Johnstown School District

• Ligonier Valley School District

• Meyersdale Area School District

• North Star School District

• Portage Area School District

• Richland School District

• Rockwood Area School District

• Somerset Area School District

• United School District

• Westmont Hilltop School District

• Windber Area School District

Schools that have not enacted plans:

• Bedford Area School District.

• Berlin Brothersvalley School District

• Blacklick Valley School District

• Cambria Heights School District

• Conemaugh Township Area School District

• Northern Cambria School District

• Penn Cambria School District

• Shade-Central City School District

All health and safety plans can be found on the districts’ respective websites once approved by the school boards.