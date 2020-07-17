While preparing for students to return to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic, local school officials are creating comprehensive health and safety plans – which can be frustrating, Blacklick School District Superintendent William Kanich said.
Constantly updating information and guidelines from various sources, such as state and federal organizations, hasn’t made administrators’ jobs easier.
“As you come up with one idea there are four other questions or issues that come up to meet the criteria,” Kanich said. “It’s a changing landscape and a moving target.”
One of the main challenges is meeting all the requirements expected of the districts, including having everyone wear masks when not able to social-distance and limiting student capacity on buses.
Kanich said he’s been reading several studies and keeping in touch with neighboring districts to find out what the administrators there are doing before adopting a plan at the end of July.
His goal is to keep the plan as flexible as possible.
“It’s a lot of info to digest,” he said.
Richland School District passed its plan at the end of June and is now adding language to create more flexibility, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The amendment says because the COVID-19 pandemic is “ever-emerging and changing” the district’s plan must be “adaptable.”
With this addition, he and pandemic coordinator Brandon Bailey, Richland’s director of educational services, will be able to make adjustments as needed without calling special meetings.
“I wanted to make sure we had some flexibility with the plan,” Nadonley said.
Any substantial changes made will still require school board approval.
‘There’s no good answer’
Conemaugh Township parent Vicki Berloffe has two older children going to back to school in a little over a month.
“I feel like there’s no good answer,” she said.
She said she feels for the administrators because they’re in a “tough spot” trying to create a plan that will fit everyone.
Berloffe compared the stress to what school officials experience when determining if school should be canceled because of snow – but “times 10,000.”
“What’s right for one person and one family and one teacher is different for someone else,” she said.
Her heart goes out to the students as well, because she thinks it’s going to be a rough year for them, especially seniors such as her daughter, Gillian.
“There’s just so much uncertainty,” Berloffe said.
Although she supports students returning to school because she recognizes the importance of the education and socialization they get there, Berloffe said she could see schools as a “breeding ground for the disease.”
“It’s a double-edged sword,” she said.
‘Excited to go back’
Across the area, school plans look similar: Increased cleaning measures are a given, with contingencies in place should students or staff contract the virus.
Maintenance employees will clean classrooms multiple times per day and teachers will be armed with their own disinfectant materials.
There will be symptom-monitoring and contact-tracing as well as isolation areas for sick individuals until they can be safely removed from the property.
Each plan includes numerous social-distancing efforts, such as Richland’s strategy of redesigning the master schedule in order to “maximize space,” or Greater Johnstown’s decision to limit non-essential movements by not holding assemblies and restricting class transitions.
Districts will also be separating desks, encouraging parents to drive students to school when possible, and eliminating use of communal water fountains.
“We know that the best place for our students to learn and thrive is in our classrooms, with our faculty and staff,” Somerset Area Superintendent Krista Mathias said. “In school is where our students need to be.”
Nadonley agreed, noting that the “best education is face-to-face.”
Tyler Mosorjak, a student at Westmont Hilltop, said he prefers learning in person and considers it the best option, at least for him.
“I’m excited to go back,” he said.
One of the advantages, in his opinion, is being able to get answers immediately compared to emailing a teacher and having to wait for a response.
Mosorjak said he has a “slight concern” about having to return during the pandemic, but believes that will be OK as long as “everyone wears a mask and keeps 6 feet apart.”
‘Things won’t be perfect’
In the event that the local counties return to the yellow or red phase, school officials say they are more prepared than they were when schools closed in the spring.
Hybrid learning options are being prepared, online programs are being bulked up and districts such as Blacklick and Conemaugh Valley are using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds and grants to purchase computers for every student.
The latter two schools aim to be as close to a 1-to-1 technology ratio as possible by fall.
Conemaugh Valley also will begin the new year with a hybrid learning method.
According to the district’s plan, for the first nine weeks, the students will attend school Monday through Thursday, then Friday will be used for virtual learning and cleaning.
“We will be able to further develop our cyber program on Fridays,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said. “This will allow for our teaching staff and students to become more skilled in the online learning and teaching environment.”
Hazenstab said it’s likely the schools will return to a five-day per week schedule starting the second marking period.
Conemaugh Valley decided to begin the year this way to allow teachers and students to reintegrate into a classroom setting again.
“Although we know things won’t be perfect, we are up to the challenges this situation has presented,” Mathias said.
