JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After participating in “brand camp week” over the past few days, a group of local marketing leaders, working in conjunction with Roger Brooks from Destination Development Association, has created a general overview about how to promote Greater Johnstown as a place for outdoor recreation, the arts, festivals and downtown activity.
Participants discussed proposals, including ideas for logos and slogans, looked through more than 1,600 online comments left by residents and individuals from outside the area, and interviewed people in the community.
Brooks presented some of the thoughts on Friday during a gathering at Ace’s in the Cambria City neighborhood.
His team will take the information compiled and develop a full set of guidelines to be presented later this summer.
“This will be our action plan that we’ll have to start to work on,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “This is kind of a ‘getting ready’ year. We’re laying the groundwork for this.”
A prototype logo with a hammer striking an anvil and the words “Johnstown Pennsylvania” and “EST. 1800” was displayed. But Brooks explained the imagery in the context of a larger mission for a city that has seen its population plummet from almost 70,000 to about 18,400 in a century.
“Branding isn’t about logos and slogans,” Brooks said. “It’s how do we increase the population in Johnstown? That’s the bottom line. You’ve seen decreasing population here for 80 years. You have to stem the tide. That is key to everything.
"And then, to do that, we have to shake some perceptions of Johnstown that are nagging you. And we’re going to do that by putting Johnstown on the map as a desirable place that we will live, that we will invest in, work in, start a business in, raise a family and visit.”
Brooks emphasized the importance of promoting what is unique to the region, including attractions such as the Inclined Plane. He also spoke positively about the outdoor recreation opportunities – with hiking trails, bike paths and rivers – and developing businesses downtown.
“I think it solidifies maybe what a lot of us have thought,” Sean McCool, 1st Summit Bank’s public relations and communications manager, said. “It shows it in a more formal way that we have to take advantage of our resources, we have to take advantage of our rec.
"There are a lot of things here that are happening that we have to be able to build on. Hopefully, this will be a way to unify all the different sectors – the private and the public, and all the people here.”
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said the presentation “was really, really focused on what (Brooks) perceived as the sort of positive attributes of our community and really provided a road map for how we can implement it. It’s going to be all about how our community implements it. It’s going to be important that we’re on the same page and work together.”
Brooks said the region needs to attract millennials – born in the 1980s and '90s – with a good quality of life, while not dismissing their expectations or rejecting them as a generation that does not want to work.
“I didn’t realize some of the things he said about the millennials,” said Tim Frick, who works for Goodwill Industries employment services. “I’m kind of guilty of the same thing, not giving them proper credit. My son’s a millennial, but he’s a hard worker. I’ve always attributed millennials to not being driven to work and not caring about other things that other generations have. I thought he was spot on.”
The Johnstown area can also provide a place for people to work remotely, while avoiding major cities, if that is what a person wants, especially with changing perspectives cased by the pandemic.
“It’s time to do something,” Brooks said. “Right now, post-COVID, people are looking for places like Johnstown. It is the absolute perfect time to change the story of Johnstown.”
