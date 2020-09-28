Richland school board approved four change orders to the Rachel Hill construction project at Monday’s meeting.
These included motions for installation of internet and power cables for future security cameras at the tennis courts and northern lawn of the elementary school, infrastructure for dismissal program Car Rider Pro, an improved base for the tennis courts and milling and widening at the rear of the elementary access road.
In total, the change orders add up to slightly more than $49,000.
“Bottom line is you know we come under this project $629,000 or $649,000 under just in the construction,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
He added that the project is also well under the original estimate for the work.
Richland awarded the construction project to Ligonier Construction Co. in May for $1.8 million.
That included alternative additions such as work on a water line, tennis courts, hydrant, parking lot, sidewalks and a drain system.
Demolition of the former elementary school began in June and the entire project is expected to be completed by May 30. The tennis courts won’t be completed until then as well.
“We’re on schedule, I think, for the most part,” Nadonley said.
All of the motions made during the meeting included architectural and engineering fees.
The board also amended motions involving additional change orders from the previous month’s meeting to include the same fees.
Board member Julian Beglin advised the board that after the earth work is complete, he doesn’t think there will be any more change orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.