SOMERSET - A homicide trial for Paul Jawon Kendrick, 23, who is accused of murdering an SCI-Somerset corrections officer in February 2018, will be held in Somerset County in January, a county judge decided on Thursday.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary declined motions filed by Somerset attorneys Michael Kuhn and David Leake to move the trial out of Somerset County and to postpone the trial date to allows expert witnesses time to prepare.
Jury selection is set for January.
“I’m thrilled it’s staying here,” District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said. “We’re proceeding with a capital case.”
Kendrick is charged with murdering Sgt. Mark J. Baserman, 60, as he sat at a desk in a housing unit’s day room on Feb. 15, 2018. Kendrick allegedly approached him and struck him in the face, knocking him to the floor and then punched and kicked him in the head.
Baserman died of blunt force trauma less than two weeks later.
Kendrick’s attorneys argued that ongoing news coverage of the case in the Somerset Daily American, The Tribune-Democrat and on television make it difficult to find an impartial jury.
“This was the top story in Cambria County (2018), according to The Tribune-Democrat,” Kuhn said.
Kuhn also argued it would be difficult to fined African-Americans to serve on the jury.
“He wants a jury of his peers,” Kuhn said.
Geary noted that former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandustky was tried in Centre County for sex abuse despite the news publicity.
“There are folks who just don’t pay attention to the news,” he said. “We are going to try to impanel a jury.
“My gut tells me we will probably be able to do it.”
Kendrick, who is already serving a life sentence for a 2014 Pittsburgh murder, is being housed at SCI-Smithfield.
Geary as yet to decide on a defense motion to exclude two surveillance videos at trial.
