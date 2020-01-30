After nearly 27 years of continuous operation of The Galleria, the Zamias family business is letting go, at least temporarily.
A change of property management at The Galleria will take effect Feb. 1, Zamias Services Inc. President Joe Anthony said.
It is a change necessitated by an order for the appointment of a receiver, requested by the mall’s mortgage lender.
Spinoso Real Estate Group, of Syracuse, New York, is set to take over operations for Zamias as a legally appointed receiver.
The order was approved Jan. 3, authorizing Spinoso to take “complete and exclusive control, possession and custody of the property, together with any and all bank accounts.”
Cambria County Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III signed off on the order, which is filed at the county prothonotary’s office.
The motion to appoint a receiver was made by the U.S. Bank National Association, in trust for the holders of Deutsche Mortgage & Asset Receiving Corporation.
That document states “a receiver is desperately needed... to protect the plaintiff’s interest in the real estate comprised of the Johnstown Galleria Mall.”
According to the court filings, The Galleria property is collateral for a $13 million loan to ADAR Johnstown Limited Liability Co. A call to ADAR contacts Thursday was not returned.
ADAR has owned The Galleria property since 2014 and acted as a landlord while Zamias operated the day to day leasing responsibilities and owned the lion’s share of the ground lease.
Anthony said he could not disclose how much total debt is owed by Zamias-owned entities that have equity in The Galleria.
The specifics of the receivership transpired over the past few months, but for years The Galleria’s lenders and debtors have been trying to work out a restructuring plan, Anthony said.
Anthony said the decision to bring Spinoso in was mutual among the lender and debtors involved. He praised Spinoso’s expertise in redeveloping “hundreds of malls” across the United States.
“This handing the baton over to Spinoso, and eliminating the debt is the beginning of a new chapter that could be unbelievable for the potential redevelopment on this site,” Anthony said.
As landlord of The Galleria, ADAR’s revenue is derived entirely through a ground lease between borrower, landlord and five ground tenants. But the ground lease is in default.
Five ground tenants own the ground lease for The Galleria; 80% of that ground lease is owned by the Zamias family’s Gemini Johnstown Galleria S, LLC. And Gemini operates the mall through Zamias Services Inc. which has been the mall’s property manager.
“The ground lease is in default because the tenant’s mortgage lender has cut off the revenue stream from the mall,” the order to appoint a receiver states.
The plaintiff’s lien on income is primed by the possibility that The Galleria could potentially go to a tax sale, according to court documents.
“Without revenue, the borrower (ADAR) failed to make monthly loan payments due for the month of October 2019 and each month thereafter...further, the borrower failed to pay real estate taxes when due,” the lender’s motion to appoint a receiver states.
Cambria County tax claim office confirmed ADAR owes $710,000 in delinquent real estate taxes to the county for the years 2018 and 2019.
County tax claim office officials said The Galleria is still in good standing and usually pays before delinquent properties are put up for sale by the county.
But court documents filed by the mall’s lender for the appointment of a receiver state the risk is too great: “A receiver is absolutely necessary to step into the borrower’s shoes...and ensure that the mall is adequately managed and maintained to preserve its value.”
As receiver, Spinoso has total control of The Galleria. But Anthony said Spinoso will retain all employees of The Galleria.
Spinoso Real Estate Group Chief Operating Officer Don Klaben wrote in an email that he can’t go into detail, but “the mall and its tenants will open and operate as if nothing has changed.”
“We at Spinoso Real Estate Group are taking over the Johnstown Galleria as receiver. We are a boutique real estate firm that specializes in leasing, management, marketing and development of enclosed shopping centers. We are very much looking forward to working at the mall, and have a positive outlook on the future of this shopping center. It will very much be business as usual, and we do not expect any changes during this transition,” Klaben wrote. “At this time we cannot go into further detail; but the mall and its tenants will open and operate as if nothing has changed.”
The lender, a large national bank – now a client of Spinoso – is in control of the debt now, Anthony said.
“At some point Spinoso’s client will get in control of the property and can write off the debt, sell it for one dollar or $100 million. So the debt is in the control of the lender right now and what typically happens is the receiver assesses the property and keeps the momentum, keeps the tenants, adds new tenants and creates value. And at some point the lender is going to sell the property subject to no debt,” Anthony said. “That’s the huge benefit of this, and it’s happened to hundreds of enclosed malls throughout the continental U.S.”
Anthony said malls are redeveloped for all types of purposes “from mixed use to you name it, hospitals and offices and entertainment complexes. It could be anything.”
And it doesn’t happen overnight. It could be a decade or more until drastic change takes place, Anthony said.
But he said the property is set up well to redevelop, with its current anchors, namely Boscov’s, remaining independent of the change.
“Much of this campus is not owned by us or anyone else. Boscov’s Department Store owns the Boscov’s building. The BonTon building which is now dark has been bought by an investor who plans on redeveloping it. Sears owns their parcel in their building, and Sears is currently marketing it for sale as they are many other of their properties across the United States,” Anthony said.
Anthony characterized the change as “a call to action.”
“This should be a call to action to the Johnstown community. The community should rally around Spinoso, help them, give them ideas,” Anthony said.
He’s been introducing Spinoso representatives, he said, to Johnstown area stakeholders including Pitt-Johnstown, Conemaugh Health Systems and Penn Highlands Community College.
“Everyone here wants to see this place successful and create jobs,” Anthony said.
In his opinion, that can happen.
Anthony foresees potential for “a better way to farm” happening inside The Galleria.
Hydroponics is the process of growing plants in sand, gravel, or liquid, with added nutrients but without soil; another business venture of the Zamias family recently involves the transormation of a former Walmart in Greenville, Mississippi, into a hydroponic growing center.
“I think one element that I would phase into this Galleria project and give serious consideration to, and find the right operator for, would be hydroponic growing – 100%,” Anthony said.
“Most of the hydroponic growing takes place in buildings that have gone through adaptive reuse, mostly because you keep the costs down. All you need are lights, high ceilings, and it’s the cheapest most efficient and profitable option. And it helps you source produce locally and creates jobs.”
Zamias Services and Spinoso are preparing a joint announcement to tenants and the public.
George Zamias built the Johnstown Galleria about 27 years ago, Anthony said.
“He did it because it was his community. He was born and raised in Johnstown. He built many malls through out the United States, but this was one of the bigger ones and certainly one of the more expensive,” he said. “Still to this day, George, along with his boys and his grandsons now have almost continuously operated it for the last 27 years.”
On Saturday, the property management and leasing will be taken over by Spinosa Real Estate.
The Galleria has seen a lot of tenants vacate – 32 tenants from 2012 to 2019 – but it’s for a mixed bag of reasons, not all because they weren’t making money, Anthony said. He said that The Galleria has been stumbling, though and Spinoso will provide “fresh eyes” that he hopes will turn the mall around.
“They are a great group leasing and management group out of Syracuse, New York,” Anthony said. “If you said ‘choose someone other than your company to manage the Johnstown Galleria’ these are the guys I’d pick. They specialize in mall turnarounds and adding value.”
