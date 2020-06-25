People in the region are being targeted in a phone scam by a group claiming to be raising money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Several people have contacted the center saying they have been called about donations – a method the center never uses, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center Communications Manager Natalie Samuel said Thursday.
"Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center do not solicit donations from anyone via phone," she said. "If you have been contacted via telephone and were asked to make a donation on behalf of our organization, this is a scam."
The center only uses mailings to reach out for donations, Samuel said.
"Thus far, we have received five calls questioning the request of donations for the JMBCC over the phone," the hospital's Foundation and Development Administrator, Kimberly Oleksa, said.
"It may seem like a small amount, but we take this very seriously and want the community to know it is not us calling."
Oleksa encouraged the public to take note of who is calling – including names, phone numbers, dates and times – and then follow up by reporting the phone call to the Federal Trade Commission's online system for telemarketing and other scams.
To file a report, visit www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submit-consumer-complaint-ftc
According to the Federal trade Commission, telephone scams are among the most common in Pennsylvania in 2020.
An estimated $9.3 million in total losses have been recorded through scams against Pennsylvanians this year, the Federal Trade Commission reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.