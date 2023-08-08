WINDBER, Pa. – Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is among the 20 top recommended hospitals in Pennsylvania based on patient surveys, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, said the hospital has earned many prestigious honors in the past five years, including five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and being voted a top 100 hospital by Fortune Magazine last year.
“But this recognition means more to us than all of those, because it comes from the people we truly care about, which is our patients,” Kurtz said.
Becker’s compiled a list of hospitals that patients are most likely to recommend in every state. The top hospitals were identified using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
The survey, administered to a random sample of patients throughout the year, provides a standardized instrument and data collection method for measuring patients’ perspectives on hospital care.
The CMS cleans, adjusts and analyzes the data, then publicly reports the results, the CMS website said.
Other hospitals in the region that received five stars for patient recommendations include AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital in Greensburg and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.
Kurtz said the honor, announced by Becker’s days ago, is a testament to every employee of the hospital.
“I was thrilled to see that because what we do here – what the staff does, what the physicians do, what the clinicians do, what the housekeepers do, what our cafeteria workers do, our lab workers – all strive towards being recognized by the people we really care about, and that is our patients,” Kurtz said.
He said that scores of independent community hospitals close every year, but the honor received by Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center shows state government officials and insurance payers that small hospitals can be viable in the current health care environment.
“When you see that fewer than 20 hospitals were recognized across the state out of, I think, 250 hospitals, it starts to call attention not only to Windber but to small community hospitals in general – that they can provide great clinical services in a nice environment that patients want to be in and would recommend others,” he said.
The CMS website said the survey is 29 questions in length – including 19 substantive items that encompass critical aspects of the hospital experience, and seven demographic items that are used for adjusting the mix of patients across hospitals for analytical purposes.
Kurtz said he places a high value on the honor because the data is not subject to anything but grades from patients.
He said one of the compliments he hears often about the hospital is about the maintenance of the 108-year-old building.
“You know, we have a 108-year-old building and the place is spotless,” he said. “Our cleaning staff and our housekeepers take such pride in that, and I hear compliments all the time about our food. All those elements go into these surveys. It encompasses the whole experience.
“And we have physicians here who can work anywhere in the world. Those physicians are at the top of their game.”
Kurtz said he anticipates the success will bring about further success.
“And when you get recognition like this, it helps us to recruit not only physicians, but staff across the board,” he said. “They want to be part of something that truly is a success.”
