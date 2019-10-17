The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced that a slate of Somerset County residents and organizations will be recognized for their service to the area during an upcoming ceremony at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Krista Mathias, Somerset Area School District superintendent and UPMC Somerset board chair, was named the Chamber’s 2019 Outstanding Person of the Year for “outstanding accomplishments outside of (her) vocation and for public service in a volunteer effort.” Chamber officials cited her service on the boards of directors of the 1889 Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Somerset County.
Bob Kirst was the posthumous recipient of the Grant B. Miller Award, which “honors any accomplishment within a business or profession that has a rather direct effect and benefit to the area.” Kirst, who died in May, was the president of Somerset-based Global/SFC Valve, which manufactures valves and fittings for the U.S. Navy’s submarines and aircraft carriers. He “loved the Somerset community and was a great sponsor of its economic development and of its youth,” Chamber officials said.
Susie Branam was given the Harold W. Wheeler Jr. Memorial Humanitarian Award, presented annually to a person, business or organization that went “above and beyond” to help someone in need. Branam, the girls’ soccer coach at Rockwood Area High School, is also a 25-year booster of the American Youth Soccer Organization in Somerset County, serving at various times as a coach, a referee and a administrator.
Mountain Ridge ATV Park, near Reels Corners, was the recipient of the Betty Haupt Memorial Tourism Award in recognition of its “significant effort to further tourism in Somerset County.” The park has hosted large festivals, charity events, a Grand National Cross-Country series event and testing of robotic vehicles by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Chamber officials said.
Somerset County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the Somerset County Ag-Business Award for its “significant role in branding and promoting Somerset County agriculture and products in the region and beyond.”
Chamber officials saluted the bureau’s efforts to “tell the story of agriculture” through initiatives such as Farm Safety Day, Agriculture Literacy Week and rural road safety events.
Auctioneer Nolan Bell, a 2010 graduate of Somerset Area High School and founder of Somerset-based Dynamic Auction Group, was named the Chamber’s 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year.
Jim Summers, safety director for Riggs Industries and president of the Single County Drug Advisory Board for Somerset County, was the recipient of the Somerset County Young Gun Award, presented each year to a person under the age of 40 “who has made a significant impact on his or her profession or career while making an equal impact on the community and nonprofit organizations around the county through his or her volunteer time and leadership skills.”
Deb Hoover, business services coordinator for Tableland Services Inc. and former director of Allegany College of Maryland’s now-defunct Somerset campus, was selected as the Chamber’s 2019 Workforce Education Star to recognize her “impact in connecting students to career opportunities while also making an impact on providing skilled workers to local businesses.”
Sharon Clapper, an educational consultant for Rockwood Area School District, was given the Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year Award, presented annually to a person or group who “best exemplify the mission of the Chamber and realize the importance of the Chamber to the community.” She “is instrumental in developing programs and activities that teach high school students about the various types of employment opportunities that are available in our region,” Chamber officials said.
The honorees will be formally recognized at a ceremony on Oct. 30 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. The dinner event will also feature what Chamber officials described as “an interactive experience where everyone can post their ideas, give feedback and make suggestions on ‘big boards,’ helping to craft the success plan for the future of Somerset County.” Reservations must be received by Wednesday. Admission is $60, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information on this year’s list of award winners or to make reservations, contact the Chamber at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com. Additional information is also available online at www.somersetcountychamber.com.
