SOMERSET, Pa. – A legal challenge over mail-in ballots in a narrow two-way battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania won’t add too many more votes in Cambria and Somerset counties, officials said.
The counties’ election officials separately said Tuesday they are taking steps to tally and set aside undated mail-in ballots, which currently aren’t being included in county primary election totals, following new directions from the Department of State in the wake of Republican candidate David McCormick’s statewide lawsuit.
In Somerset County, 18 of those undated ballots were cast by registered Republicans, said Tina Pritts, the county’s elections director.
In Cambria County, just four undated mail-in ballots were cast by Republicans, said elections director Maryann Dillon.
That means up to 22 more votes in the two counties could be in play for GOP hopefuls McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
“Much like with the 2020 election, we’ll set aside the (undated) ballots and await the court’s direction on what to do with them,” Pritts added.
Neither Pritts or Dillon had results finalized to indicate whether Oz or McCormick picked up votes on the undated ballots as of midday Tuesday.
County election officials statewide – and their counties’ vote totals – are now in a holding pattern due to a series of recent events triggered by a close race between McCormick, a prominent ex-hedge fund manager and Oz, a celebrity doctor.
The outcome is headed for a likely recount, and currently uncounted ballots could end up being a difference-maker.
Last week, a federal appeals court in Pennsylvania ruled that mail-in ballots with undated return envelopes should be allowed to be counted in a 2021 judge race overturning previous guidelines – a decision that may set precedent supporting McCormick’s legal argument.
The matter is expected to be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming weeks.
In Pennsylvania, each county oversees its own election based on statewide guidelines.
McCormick is seeking to have all 67 counties – including Cambria, Indiana and Somerset – include ballots with undated envelopes in their totals.
Otherwise, his legal team has written, Pennsylvania would disenfranchise potentially thousands of Republican voters’ just because or an envelope mistake.
Counties are also setting aside undated Democratic voters’ ballots, although the U.S. Senate primary on the Democratic ticket wasn’t nearly as close, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman winning by 33 percentage points.
Pritts said misdated ballots – such as those on which county residents wrote their birth dates, instead of the day they mailed the form – were already tabulated and included in the primary count.
“We’re just going to have to rely on federal law and see what happens,” Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.