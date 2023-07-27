JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Starting Tuesday, Mark Kudlawiec will be taking over as the executive director of The Challenge Program Inc., bringing along his 36 years of experience in education.
The local man has served as the Chestnut Ridge School District superintendent for the past 12 years and retired at the end of June.
As his retirement approached, the opportunity to join the team arose. Kudlawiec was excited to sign on, especially because he’s been on the TCP board for the past 16 years and is a dedicated supporter of the program.
“I just really thought it was a good fit,” he said.
The new executive director added that his skill set in education and the workforce is a perfect marriage with The Challenge Program.
Prior to Chestnut Ridge, Kudlawiec taught industrial arts in Maryland and technology education at Forest Hills High School before becoming the principal there. He was the executive director of Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School.
His new responsibilities will include working with the board of directors to create, identify and implement strategic plans as well as oversee the development of a team of employees.
“We are honored to have Dr. Kudlawiec in this newly created role where he is positioned to drive the continued growth of The Challenge Program Inc.,” President Barbara Grandinetti said in a statement.
“Throughout his leadership in Cambria and Bedford county schools, Dr. Kudlawiec has been a true champion of the program. He has seen first-hand its impact on the school and business community.”
During his time at Chestnut Ridge, Kudlawiec helped establish The Challenge Program in Bedford County.
Kudlawiec commended Grandinetti’s leadership with the program as well as her vision and drive.
He also noted that he’s looking forward to working with her and the rest of the team to continue to expand TCP.
Goals he has for the new position consist of continuing to grow the offering, develop fundraiser opportunities, explore hiring new staff, such as a grant writer, and get to know the inner workings of the program better.
“I think I can bring a lot to the table,” Kudlawiec said.
For more information about The Challenge Program, visit www.tcpinc.org.
