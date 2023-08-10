JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dennis F. Zatlin has been named the new chairman of The Challenge Program Inc.’s board.
He has been part of the group since 2019 and succeeds TCP founder Daniel Perkins, who retired after serving as chairman since the nonprofit’s inception in 2003.
Perkins will now serve as chairman emeritus.
“After 20 years, I’m very pleased to leave The Challenge Program Inc. in the hands of Dennis,” Perkins said in a release. “His leadership will drive the continued growth of the program as well as its business and education partnerships.”
Zatlin is a second-generation businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
He started as a steel mill clerk while pursuing a college degree, and later became the vice president of operations at an engineering consulting firm before acquiring Allied Resources Technical Consultants in 2003, laying the foundation for his own company, Allied Resources Group.
In July, Mark Kudlawiec was named TCP’s executive director following his retirement from Chestnut Ridge School District.
The Johnstown-based nonprofit has a mission of building partnerships between businesses and educational institutions and of helping high school students develop the habits they need to succeed.
