The Challenge Program, Inc. has kicked off the 2020-21 school year campaign and partnered with 15 businesses in Cambria County to launch a new academic year of program implementation and workforce development in 16 area schools.
However, to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the organization shared its motivational message via virtual platforms.
The kickoff event featured an introduction to the five award categories that link to academic and career success and presentations from business partners for each school.
Throughout the year, the companies will continue to engage with students in a variety of socially distant activities, including video facility tours, virtual career days and social media business partner campaigns.
The Challenge Program is open to students in 10th through 12th grades.
