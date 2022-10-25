JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Challenge Program returned to its roots on Tuesday at Bishop McCort Catholic High School to kick off the 20th anniversary of the in-school initiative.
“The Crushers will always be a very special part of The Challenge Program,” TCP President Barbara Grandinetti said.
Grandinetti credits the nonprofit’s mission of supporting students as the reason it’s existed this long.
“It’s been a wonderful ride, and it’s not work,” she said.
The Challenge Program was started by Dan Perkins, a self-made local who wanted to give back to the community, and the initial pilot was launched at McCort because Grandinetti served on the school’s board of directors at that time.
Each year since, the initiative has given out thousands of dollars to students as prizes in several categories – which now include attendance; academic excellence; science, technology, engineering and mathematics; academic improvement; and community service.
The organization has grown to reach more than 700,000 students in five states and give out more than $5 million. The funding is provided by businesses that partner with the schools.
Bishop McCort’s business partner is Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors. Carpenter is a 1974 graduate of the school. He said that his business backs The Challenge Program because education is a cornerstone of a person’s life.
“I like The Challenge Program because it gets back to basics of what you need to learn,” Carpenter said.
He spoke to Bishop McCort students on Tuesday about why he supports the nonprofit. He also handed out $200 to each of 10 award winners in the five categories.
“It’s just a great motivator for the kids,” said Thomas Smith, Bishop McCort principal and chief administrative officer, about the program. He was excited to have Grandinetti and Carpenter there to kick off the 20th anniversary and noted how much the nonprofit helps students.
Smith also described Perkins as an inspiration, not only to students, but to school leaders as well.
For its 20th anniversary, The Challenge Program will post “throwback” photos each Thursday on its social media pages, and a gala is planned for the spring, among other happenings.
