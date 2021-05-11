The 13th annual Crystal Owl Gala, hosted by The Challenge Program Inc., will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
Although there will be a limited number of guests this year, the organization is offering a Facebook livestream of the event, which will be hosted by founder Daniel Perkins and President Barbara Grandinetti.
To view the live program, visit www.tcpinc.org/Crysal-Owl-Gala.
Thursday’s fundraiser will end with the student of the year announcement, which there were three finalists: Lyndsey Kitchen, Cambria Heights; Rebekah Taylor, Parkway West CTC; and Zoey Mundroff, Ringgold High.
The event is sponsored by Wade Trim, First National Bank, Ford Business Machines, Highmark, The Reschini Group and 9Rooftops Marketing LLC.
For more information on the Crystal Owl Gala, contact Grandinetti at 814-533-7401, ext. 101.
