The Challenge Program of Cambria County has been awarded $143,000 for student workforce training through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career program.
Roughly 11,000 students in the western part of the state will benefit from this funding, which will allow them to closely work with manufacturers and receive two years of increased workforce development connections and programming.
“At TCP we connect business and education while motivating students to develop good habits required to succeed in school and in their future careers,” Director of Program Development at The Challenge Program Sara Deyarmin Jones said in a release.
“A major part of this mission is a focus on high-growth industries, including manufacturing. This project will allow TCP and our business partners to have a greater impact on the career and training decisions that students start making before they graduate.”
Students in 10th through 12th grades will work through The Challenge Program’s Manufacturing Awareness Program to learn more about local manufacturers, obtain training and educational pathways, gain a better understanding of opportunities in that career field and specific positions that local companies are seeking to fill.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, called the announcement a “win-win” for local businesses and schools.
During his tenure in office, Burns has supported several endeavors such as this, and launched his own campaign, the “American Made Jobs Plan,” which was announced earlier this year, according to a release from his office.
“Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry powers our economy, and provides stable, good-paying jobs to workers across the commonwealth,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“As we look toward the future, we know that this industry will be more important than ever, and it’s critical that we help today’s students make the connections they need for tomorrow’s careers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.