EBENSBURG, Pa. – The period to challenge a new Federal Communications Committee (FCC) map of national broadband internet coverage ended Friday, which will now leave the states competing for federal dollars to improve broadband coverage in underserved areas.
“The FCC map that exists currently ... is derived from what the existing providers say the coverage is, and obviously they have a vested interest in saying that their coverage is good,” said state Rep. Carl Metzgar, a Somerset County Republican who serves on the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “What the challenge process was about was to show that map was not quite what those maps say and that it isn’t that good – and what that equates to ... is that it allows for Pennsylvania to compete for more federal dollars for broadband proliferation in the future.”
To oversee the process, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority was established by Act 96 of 2021. It is charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state money for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas.
The authority is staffed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development and is governed by an 11-member board, including the secretaries of the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Education, General Services, and Budget; the executive director for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania; the chairperson of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission; and four legislative members.
Metzgar, who viewed the maps for his district, described them as “certainly overly optimistic.”
He continued to stress the importance of the FCC map being accurate.
“You remember it’s a competition,” he said.
“Other states are doing the same thing – and we started at the FCC map, but we could actually go backwards in our funding if (other) states are able to show that they have more need and that the FCC map is, in fact, wrong ... so that is why that challenge process was critical for us.”
U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, and 25 other members of Congress issued a letter on Thursday asking the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to extend the period for submitting a challenge to the map.
“The challenge period is a time for my constituents to determine whether the mapping data provided by the FCC is accurate,” Joyce said.
“Sadly, a shortened challenge period has made it impossible for my constituents to provide accurate and relevant input to yield the best possible maps. That is why I’m asking for an extension to the challenge period in order to give Americans the chance to fully look at this map and provide accurate data on the needs of their communities.”
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska said he received word that thousands of challenges to the map were submitted.
“If just one person has what their recognized speed is, they say the whole block has that speed,” he said of the map.
Martynuska added that he noticed inaccuracies in areas such as Northern Cambria, Portage and Beaverdale that he knows were reported.
“There’s definitely areas that have limited or no coverage,” he said.
Metzgar noted that funding for broadband improvements is not “a silver bullet” and that the second part of the process is using the money to bring service to people’s homes, not just to update infrastructure. He added that the authority expects to award funds by the end of the year.
