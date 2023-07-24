SOMERSET, Pa. – Uptown Somerset was full of sunshine and art at Somerset Inc.’s Chalk the Block festival this weekend.
The two-day festival featured music, food vendors and chalk streets all over the borough’s sidewalks by professional and emerging artists, as well as younger participants.
Makenzie Crump traveled from Utah to participate in the event after she saw a call for artists. Crump said this was the first event for which she had traveled out of state.
“I started doing it on my sidewalk. Not this intense, just, you know, kind of a little bit here, and then a friend of mine actually started doing some of these chalk drawings,” Crump said, adding that there are 12 different chalking events across Utah each year.
She said that she likes attending chalking events because she gets to meet a variety of other artists.
“It’s really fun to meet a lot of different people, because they never quite do the same thing a little differently,” she said. “Then I’m the kind of person that puts a lot into my art, and then when it’s done, I’m just like, ‘I don’t want to look at it anymore.’ And so when it washes away, it’s good for me because it’s there and it was good while it lasted.”
In its seventh year, event organizers say the event continues to grow.
“Honestly, this was a dream come true. We started this festival seven years ago. And we started with one artist, the Chalking Dad, and over the years we built it one by one,” Somerset Inc. Executive Director Regina Coughenour said, adding that there’s an “ease and joy” as the event came together.
Somerset Inc. Community Engagement Director Kelley Duppstadt said that the artist’s response was humbling.
“It’s humbling to see how many artists wanted to be here and be in our community and share their heart with our community members,” Duppstadt said, “and to see the smile on people’s faces in the summer, as well along with our winter festival, and showcase Somerset County. You can’t put words to it.”
